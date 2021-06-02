Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0616 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 549,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,020. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

