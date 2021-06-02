Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of ETW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,388. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

