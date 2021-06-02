Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

ETV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 198,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,716. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

