Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Up 40.5% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the April 29th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2,455.2% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,224 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

