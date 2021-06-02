EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of Cassava Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,809. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -196.75 and a beta of 1.08.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
