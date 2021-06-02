EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.56 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,063 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,979,705. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $4.49 on Wednesday, hitting $862.51. 26 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,766. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.27 and a 52 week high of $901.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $847.05.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.