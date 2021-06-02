EAM Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,542,881 shares of company stock valued at $159,921,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $110.91. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,838. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.