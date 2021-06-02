EAM Investors LLC Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,087 shares during the quarter. Alphatec comprises about 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,677,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $405,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,365,699.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 and sold 99,072 shares valued at $1,609,412. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,903. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

