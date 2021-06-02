EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 377,595 Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 377,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMNI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 310,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,087. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $553.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

