EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of Lindsay as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 16.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 190,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lindsay by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lindsay by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:LNN traded up $9.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.08. The company had a trading volume of 96,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,064. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.75.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

