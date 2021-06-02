EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $3.29 Million Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000. Colliers International Group comprises about 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Colliers International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,488,000 after purchasing an additional 863,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,413,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 54,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.51. 90 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,214. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

