EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,533,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,560,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.93. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.