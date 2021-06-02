EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 136,203 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,203 shares during the quarter. Perion Network makes up approximately 1.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,236. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.17 million, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

