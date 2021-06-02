EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,603,000 after buying an additional 398,019 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,385,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,376,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 265,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Shares of UIS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 3,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,397. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.