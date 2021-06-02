EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,686. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.58. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

