EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.12% of FB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. 23 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.22. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

In related news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

