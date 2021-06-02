Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Holdings Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 376.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $201,627,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,418,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,347,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after buying an additional 858,644 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

DRE stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

