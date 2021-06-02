DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $122.49 on Friday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $122.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

