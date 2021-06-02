Drep [new] (DREP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.76 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular exchanges. Drep [new] has a market cap of $25.22 million and $2.76 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00082660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.50 or 0.01033425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,660.47 or 0.09662465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

