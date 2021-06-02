DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.99. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 271,682 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
