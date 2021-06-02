DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.99. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 271,682 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 48.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 222,779 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

