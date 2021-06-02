Dragon Coins Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $926,580.36 and $501.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00081958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.58 or 0.01023886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.27 or 0.09421178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00051721 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

