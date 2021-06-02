DPRating Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $716,206.14 and approximately $38,329.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01022067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.06 or 0.09632832 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051282 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

