DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$74 million.

Several research firms recently commented on DV. William Blair initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE DV opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

