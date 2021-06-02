Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 6,005 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,762,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

