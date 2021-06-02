Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,425,000 after buying an additional 842,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toro by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after acquiring an additional 212,353 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,160. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

