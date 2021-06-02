Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

SHW stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,795. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,536 shares of company stock worth $24,460,540. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

