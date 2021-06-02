Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 789 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.25% of Tennant worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tennant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tennant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tennant by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,847. Tennant has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $406,511.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,354 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

