Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.65. 979,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,238,754. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

