Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.7% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $124.53. 115,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,693. The stock has a market cap of $167.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.83. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

