Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Bought by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after buying an additional 236,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,921. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 258.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFIN. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.