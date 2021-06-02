Dominion Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, June 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Dominion Energy has raised its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 65.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

D opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

