Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.