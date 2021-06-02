Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have risen in the past three months. The company posted better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, despite a challenging backdrop. We note that the government stimulus payment favorably impacted the performance. While the top line fell marginally, the bottom-line grew year over year. Markedly, the company registered net sales growth in non-consumable categories and witnessed gross margin expansion. Following a stellar start, the company raised fiscal 2021 view. However, management cautioned that there remains significant uncertainty related to the severity and duration of the ongoing pandemic. Again, the company may face tough year-over-year comparisons in consumables category, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. Also, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A rate and incremental wages on margins cannot be ignored.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DG. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

Shares of DG stock opened at $201.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

