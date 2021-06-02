Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in May

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,677,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 29th total of 2,805,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 533.0 days.
DNBHF stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86. Dnb Asa has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $23.37.
About Dnb Asa
