Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in May

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,677,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 29th total of 2,805,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 533.0 days.

DNBHF stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86. Dnb Asa has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $23.37.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

