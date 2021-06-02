Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 6,516 Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 443,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after buying an additional 290,357 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,644,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.02.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $327,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.