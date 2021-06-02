Diversified Trust Co Purchases 11,060 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kadmon by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kadmon by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kadmon by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

