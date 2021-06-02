Diversified Trust Co Makes New $225,000 Investment in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 642,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,270,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after buying an additional 523,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 158,931 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

