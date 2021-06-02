Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 203,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE CMO opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $629.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

