Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of ASH opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

