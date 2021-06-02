Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Navient by 1,747.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.