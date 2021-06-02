Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.40 Million

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce sales of $225.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.77 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $109.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $877.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $933.45 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $418,276 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIN opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.