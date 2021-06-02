Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Sonos worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,613 shares of company stock worth $6,545,629. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

