Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.42 Million Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $20,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSGN shares. Macquarie upgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

MSGN stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $897.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

