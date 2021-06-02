Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of BATRK opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.95.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

