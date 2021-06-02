Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of BlackLine worth $21,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in BlackLine by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BlackLine by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,137.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,013 shares of company stock valued at $19,477,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.