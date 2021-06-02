Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

Digitex Futures is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

