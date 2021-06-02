Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.94 million.Digital Turbine also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.31 EPS.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,926. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.69.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.