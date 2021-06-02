Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,926. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

