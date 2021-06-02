Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.86 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

DMS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,434. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter.

In other Digital Media Solutions news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

