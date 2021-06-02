Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

